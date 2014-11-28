​Contemporary decadence: luxurious modern interiors

Sometimes less is more. And sometimes, more is more. It generally comes down to personal taste. But regardless of whether rich carved wood panelling, jewel-toned walls and gold-accented furniture is in line with your particular preferences or not, it’s hard to defy the magnetic attraction that many people may instinctively feel towards luxury. Incorporating noticeably luxurious elements into your home doesn’t necessarily have to mean swapping out your kitchen chairs for jewel-encrusted thrones and investing in red silk sheets for the bedroom. It can mean that, as this ideabook shows; but as with all things design, there are degrees to luxury. Decadent decor need not be a means of flaunting wealth. Indeed, wealth is no prerequisite at all for some of the design shortcuts – for example, well-chosen wallpaper—that can contribute to a sense of luxurious indulgence and comfort in your home. With careful planning and the right colour schemes, there’s no reason why every one of us can’t have a palace for a home – if we want one, that is.