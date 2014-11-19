Children’s beds: fun ways to sleep

Many children tend to be like cats, in that they enjoy hiding in enclosed spaces. Give a toddler or a cat a box that it can more or less fit in, and there’s no way they’re going to be able to resist the urge to squeeze in. Many of us who had bunk beds as children will remember creating a “den” by draping a blanket from the upper bunk to create a hiding place in the bunk below. Suddenly we had a cave, a castle, or a wigwam (depending on our mood) all of our own; a place to read scary stories by torchlight and hide away from the world. Your children likely share the same impulse that you once did, to create secret spaces for themselves and their friends. This bed has been created with just that impulse in mind. Its tent-like opening means that your kids can enjoy a little bit of the adventure of camping every day.