Children’s bedroom storage ideas

If there’s one place in the home where creative storage ideas are most often desperately needed, it’s in children’s bedrooms. Kids, as a general rule, tend to have a lot of stuff; and it’s not all stuff that it makes sense to display. Do all 25+ members of their stuffed menagerie really need to be strewn across the floor for all to admire? Let’s be honest: probably not. Most children, however, are not naturally big on putting things away (though of course there are many exceptions to this rule), so it helps sweeten the tidying-up pill if the storage options you provide for them are fun, colourful, and help make their room look more like they want it to look. Stuck for ideas? There plenty below.
Many children’s rooms aren't huge; if this is the case in your home, make sure you capitalise on all the storage space you can by placing shelves overhead as well as against the walls. The arch of shelves seen here is certainly practical, but it also adds to the aesthetic of the room, enclosing the sleeping area and creating a natural, central spot for hanging pictures and posters. Notice also the creative choice of placement for the three shelves on the right-hand side of the room.
There’s a lot to take in here. At first glance the room may seem a bit cluttered, simply because there are so many toys on display, but look more closely and you’ll see that everything is in fact quite orderly and is neatly put away. Giving at least one wall over completely to shelving is one possible solution for the lucky child who has everything, and wants to show it off. On a less functional level, the little roof over the TV is a very sweet detail.
These bright, chunky shelving units and cupboards with attached tables cover a multitude of storage bases whilst offering a charming and original way to conceal some of your kids’ belongings, while showing off the ones they’re proud of (as seen more clearly in the next photo). With a wide range of colour options available, opting for units such as these allows you to provide a practical solution to toy storage problems while at the same time giving your child a sense of creative control over their room by letting them select the colours.
This angle shows shows the unusual display options—complete with overhead lighting—that these units offer.
Why not launch your children’s toys into outer space? The combination of the seemingly random placement of these simple shelves with the cute space-themed wall art makes it seem a little like the objects seen here are floating along freely, unanchored to the earth. Even if intergalactic travel isn’t your child’s thing, using shelves like these to “frame” selected items – such as medals, for example, or particularly beloved toys – is a nice way to draw attention to particularly cherished possessions.
This multi-purpose piece of furniture really does have it all. Not only does it fulfil the obvious, and very necessary, function of providing a lovely place to sleep, it also manages to offer oodles of hidden storage space. The stairs/drawers would be the perfect place to keep sketchbooks and school materials, while the under-the-bed area functions simultaneously as a wardrobe in which to keep clothes, a chest of drawers and a fun “secret” place that the majority of kids will find themselves continually compelled to crawl through. The bright, citrus-toned colour palette, meanwhile, keeps things light and fresh.