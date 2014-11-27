Children’s bedroom storage ideas

If there’s one place in the home where creative storage ideas are most often desperately needed, it’s in children’s bedrooms. Kids, as a general rule, tend to have a lot of stuff; and it’s not all stuff that it makes sense to display. Do all 25+ members of their stuffed menagerie really need to be strewn across the floor for all to admire? Let’s be honest: probably not. Most children, however, are not naturally big on putting things away (though of course there are many exceptions to this rule), so it helps sweeten the tidying-up pill if the storage options you provide for them are fun, colourful, and help make their room look more like they want it to look. Stuck for ideas? There plenty below.