Murals and street art

Murals, street art and graffiti can add much-needed vibrancy and colour to the walls of the urban jungle. A mural can totally revive an obsolete concrete building that seems to have nothing at all going for it. Just a lick of artfully-applied paint may be enough for a complete makeover. Wall art can also act as an accent to a structure that’s already impressive in its own right, bringing out its best attributes via a suitably complementary or contrasting aesthetic. The desire to make out mark through street art has always been with us – from prehistoric cave paintings to the frescoes of ancient Rome to the graffiti-covered edifices of post-1989 Berlin, many creative people have always seen canvases where others see walls. Wall art is not just for public spaces, though; it’s easily incorporated into your home, both inside and out. In search of ideas? Below is a range of impressive examples of just some of the different forms and styles in which street art can be found.