Tired of white? Better bathroom tiling ideas

The bathroom is one of those rooms where certain colour options seem to reign supreme for years, without being questioned that often. In the 70s it was avocado (oh dear); now it’s white. The positive associations are clear: cleanliness, purity, newness; but then the negative ones are hard to avoid: sterility, hospitals and above all coldness. Veering away from white tiling in your bathroom is a good place to start in terms of creating an overall warmer and more welcoming home – and it’s a room many of your visitors will get to see, so it should be welcoming. At least some tiling in every bathroom is a necessity it’s difficult to avoid, but this variation in textures within the room actually provides the potential for diversity in design, rather than closing off options.
The clean, simple lines of this bathtub are the perfect partner to the re-imagined checkerboard pattern on the tiling behind. Once again, minimalism is the key to this look: the designer has chosen only a few colours, each one an ideal match for the others, and stuck with them faithfully.
This designer has found a neat workaround for the practical and hygienic difficulties associated with placing a high-quality rug in the bathroom: make the rug out of tiles instead. The classic elegance of the tiles chosen here set off the imperial style bath tub perfectly, while choosing a similar palette for the wallpaper ties the decor together beautifully. This use of tiles also allows for the room to include a wood floor, which is the preferred flooring of choice for many people but for practical reasons isn’t usually advised in the bathroom. The floorboards add to the cosy, homey feel that many bathrooms covered completely in tiles unfortunately lack.
Although this is a commercial bathroom, some of the design elements – namely the sink design and the tiling – would also work in a private home. This example shows the powerful impact using smaller, mosaic-style tiles can have. By sticking to the same main colour but varying the shade slightly between tiles, it’s possible to tile your bathroom completely in a strong hue – in this case red – without it being overwhelming or presenting a dull wall of solid colour. This decision works particularly well with these neutral-toned, slightly earthy-looking sinks.
This tiling arrangement is a prime example of how using slate-coloured tiles doesn't necessarily mean creating a dull or downbeat mood in your bathroom. On the contrary, the wonderful little contrasts in the patterns used draw the eye and generate interest. Do bear in mind though that if you go with this style, it may be important to have a well-lit bathroom or to alleviate the dark tones with a lighter-coloured wall somewhere. Alternatively, having lots of plants in the room will also brighten things up and add some extra life; plus green and grey just happen to go very well together.
Rustic style meets contemporary minimalism in this beautifully simple bathroom. Opting for rough stone instead of more conventional, regularly-cut tiles brings a little piece of nature and the outdoors into this otherwise perfectly structured and understated space. Meanwhile, the use of flooring-style wood panelling on the walls creates a sense of the unexpected.
For more ideas on revamping your home, check out Quick changes for your bathroom.