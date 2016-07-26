Bleak to industrial chic: A South Korean apartment reborn

Come and witness the smart and inspiring makeover of a South Korean apartment, initially a dull and gloomy abode with few redeeming features. Ageing and dingy walls with nondescript flooring infused the home with a wholly uninviting air. The owners wanted a contemporary transformation to make the house more hospitable in an urban scenario. So the interior designers and decorators at Seven Design were approached, and came up with an industrially-inspired, sleek makeover that will leave you impressed!
The main hall and entryway of the home used to look depressing and dark. Not only was the alignment of the doors blocking space that could easily be utilised to make the room seem larger, but the sheer number of mismatched elements also created a busy scheme that had a jarring effect visually. The kitchen called for a sleeker and smarter look.
By knocking down one wall, the designers have managed to expand the space. It now leads right into the new monochrome kitchen. This room previously sported white cabinets with black accents, a look which has been reversed in favour of dark cabinets which offset the glossy white walls. Furthermore, the floor is now lined with classy grey tiles, while the right-hand side wall features slim, pristine tiles for a spacious feel. The overhead lamps and the focused lighting in the kitchen flaunt a cool industrial finish which take the style quotient of the space to a whole new level.
The old bathroom looked like it had not been in use for a very long time. The stained walls and outdated fittings needed a good clean and an update as well. The space lacked adequate lighting too.
With a mix of large black, white and grey tiles, the bathroom is now a gleaming and stylish space in which to rejuvenate. Powerful lights take the brightness level up a notch, while sleek and modern fittings enhance the smartness quotient of the place. Pale wooden cabinets and a framed mirror create a neat look in the bathroom, and the tub has been removed to make way for a shower area with cool fittings!
The living room was previously a dull space where nothing much happened in design terms. The lighting on the ceiling was completely at odds with the drab wooden finishes, and the rickety sliding doors needed a replacement too.
The living room now has a fun and visually intriguing look, thanks to the whimsical brick wall that adds a solid dimension to the room. In addition, this wall brings in hints of rusticity which complement many modern decor schemes for a highly individual space. The sliding doors have been replaced along with the ceiling lighting, for a more streamlined effect.
The industrial chic, minimalistic yet fashionable transformation of this apartment shows how simple but intelligent changes can alter a sad home dramatically. After more ideas? Check out another makeover success story: Dingy to divine: a Japanese home makeover story.