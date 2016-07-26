Bleak to industrial chic: A South Korean apartment reborn

The living room now has a fun and visually intriguing look, thanks to the whimsical brick wall that adds a solid dimension to the room. In addition, this wall brings in hints of rusticity which complement many modern decor schemes for a highly individual space. The sliding doors have been replaced along with the ceiling lighting, for a more streamlined effect.

The industrial chic, minimalistic yet fashionable transformation of this apartment shows how simple but intelligent changes can alter a sad home dramatically. After more ideas? Check out another makeover success story: Dingy to divine: a Japanese home makeover story.