The simple family home of hidden luxury

There's something about traditional European cottage-style architecture that is timelessly appealing. Perhaps it's the historical echoes that are charming or perhaps it's a telling sign of simpler times. Or perhaps it's simply our earliest memories of what a house looks like, which finds its way into our crude drawings of 'home' as children. Gabled roof, square-ish structure, a stone pathway and to cap it all, surrounded by the bluest skies and the greenest earth.

The house we are looking at today has essentially largely adopted that old-world template for the facade while keeping it glamorous and modern inside. Designed by Polish firm Biuro Projectowe Mtm Styl, Umbra as the house is called, has a lovely classic appeal that is tempered by owner-friendly and practical functionalities. If you're looking for inspiration to merge the two worlds, read on to find out how the architects did that here.