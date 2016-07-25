A perfectly renovated modern apartment

Renovating an old apartment is a mammoth task, but injected with the right amount of creativity and planning, the whole process can be a ton of fun. What starts off as a stressful project eventually turns out to be, in retrospect, much needed. Quite often, the renovation process becomes liberating in that the owners are able to reinvent themselves and the house, which is of course an extension of themselves.

The renovation of the apartment we are looking at today was undertaken by Italian firm BF Studio D'Architetturr. The architects did not have a whole lot of carpet room to play around with, but by taking down unnecessary partitions and combining rooms into one communal space, they have managed to make this apartment look larger than it actually is. If you've been scratching your head over what to do with the square footage available at your disposal, this home renovation is a good place to gather ideas. Enjoy!