A perfectly renovated modern apartment

Renovating an old apartment is a mammoth task, but injected with the right amount of creativity and planning, the whole process can be a ton of fun. What starts off as a stressful project eventually turns out to be, in retrospect, much needed. Quite often, the renovation process becomes liberating in that the owners are able to reinvent themselves and the house, which is of course an extension of themselves.
The renovation of the apartment we are looking at today was undertaken by Italian firm BF Studio D'Architetturr. The architects did not have a whole lot of carpet room to play around with, but by taking down unnecessary partitions and combining rooms into one communal space, they have managed to make this apartment look larger than it actually is. If you've been scratching your head over what to do with the square footage available at your disposal, this home renovation is a good place to gather ideas. Enjoy!
As you walk in, you're immediately welcomed by the clean and modern kitchen that in turn looks out onto the dining room and living area. Designed to be a free-flowing, fluid space, it's clear that the architects wanted all three zones to be one part of a larger, singular unit.
In the kitchen, we see a modern touch with the sleek white cabinetry and fittings. The patterned tiles above the sink space (on the left), combined with the wooden working tops and flooring helps avoid the kitchen from appearing clinical by giving it an added character.
Here again you see how the entire area comes together as one cohesive unit, while maintaining small touches that subtly separate each zone. Notice, for example, how the walls in the living and dining area have been painted in grey to separate it from the kitchen. When working with a small area, colours can be used as a divider to great effect.
A pop of colour can also often be used to break the monotony in a space that is designed to be minimalistic. Here, that is achieved by the modern red chandelier and even the bouquet of those lovely roses! If you're in the process of renovating your own house, our interior designers can give you some great ideas.
One of our favourite spaces in this renovated apartment is definitely the bathrooms (we'll look at the guest bathroom in a minute). Sleek, modern and gorgeously elegant, it's difficult to imagine that this was one of the problem areas for the architects who struggled with how narrow the space was. Instead of opting for a safe white bathroom, they chose to take risks—and boy, did it pay off!
First off, they mirrored the floor on the ceiling by using the exact same material in the exact same pattern. Then, they chose to clad the walls with grey concrete and stone while keeping all the sanitary ware sleek white. The effect is one of warmth and coolness, all at the same time! You're too busy admiring the place to even register that it isn't a huge bathroom.
Now that's a guest bathroom par excellence! It occupies an even smaller area than the main bathroom, but the space has been so well utilised that you'd hardly notice.
To maintain consistency, a lot of the features from the main bathroom are retained here. For example, the concrete walls and warm wooden flooring remains although the ceiling has been kept white to make the space seem airier. New touches, such as the tiles behind the mirror and in the niche, were added to infuse colour and a certain amount of playfulness to the area.
Who doesn't dream of a walk-in closet? When you have only limited space however, that thought is usually the first to go out of the window. Here though, the architects chose to incorporate one instead of building a large, most likely ugly cupboard.
The bedroom decor itself has been kept bare and minimum. The only unusual feature here is the floor-to-ceiling head board that has an in-built, well-lit niche, which doubles up both as a temporary tiny library and as a source of lighting.
