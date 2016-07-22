Simple but stunning transformation of an ordinary balcony

For some, an 8sqm balcony would seem an impossible redecorating task. Compact, neglected and lacking visual appeal, this outdoor area would soon be forgotten in the overall home decorating scheme. However, the owners of this neat balcony were determined to spruce up their space and give it a new lease of life.

Engaging the assistance of the astute professionals at Die Balkongestalter they were able to completely reinvigorate the area, ensuring it became a usable and functional part of the home. As the balcony was fairly desolate and empty, new furniture was employed to renew the comfort and cosiness of the space. Additionally, bright colours and a sense of creativity provided the newly refreshed terrace an air of playfulness, and formed a spectacular oasis of serenity.