5 tips to design the perfect flat

Nothing is more cosy in our homes then floral elements, or even real flowers. Forget the old notion of plants in the bedroom. It is not true that they will steal all the oxygen while you sleep, in contrast, plants purify your air and make you feel better .However, if you're not very good with plants why not try decorative prints. It's not the same, but also applies to us.

Decorating tip number 5: a vase of flowers adds a festive air and loving home. You are encouraged to do so from time to time, and you will thank yourself that you did.