An elegant Singapore apartment

The child's bedroom is composed of a simple bed, a built-in cabinet and desk. There may not be much space, but a walkway has been carefully used to separate the two spaces. Note the change in flooring from the living room. Here we have golden wooden floorboards to match the bespoke wooden furniture. Children grow quickly, so it's good to see the room fitted out with a neutral basic design that can be styled up as the child grows and their tastes inevitably change.

If this project has sparked your interest in local homes, you'll love: 8 of the best Singaporean interiors.