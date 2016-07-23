An elegant Singapore apartment

We always love exploring Singaporean homes because it's great to see how designers have approached projects a little closer to home. Singapore is known for being a city filled with apartment dwellers, so Singaporeans are usually fairly good when it comes to thinking smart about the limitations of living in a relatively small space. Today, we present a project that comes to us courtesy of local interior designers and decorators eighty two. The team pride themselves on creating personalised designs and thinking big when it comes to small spaces. So there are lots of features here to inspire those looking to make the most of a small home. This project is also rather luxurious, so there are lots of gleaming features to inspire those who love to make things a little bit luxe. Come and explore this special Singaporean home through a series of photos…
The home has been decorated with a subdued earthy colour palette. People are often wary of decorating with dark hues, but this living room is a good example of how it can be done well. They're minimally used and complement perfectly the large expanses of soft white. Note how the sheer curtains give the living room a sense of quiet elegance. This is done by using a very lightweight fabric and raising the curtain height so it runs from floor to ceiling.
The designers have created bespoke cabinetry that ensures there are no visual breaks in the visual continuity of the design. The black built-in cabinet also provides space for a small desk space and a bookcase lit up with recessed lights. These lights emit a soft and diffuse glow that really emphasizes the sense of sophistication in the home. Finally, see how the visual weight in the room has been kept to a minimum by the use of a transparent glass dining table and subdued grey dining chairs.
The modern L-shaped kitchen has a gleaming, fresh feel. Kitchens often feel much brighter with lighter colour palettes, so it's interesting to see how the designers have found a quiet balance with the use of a lighter grey. The glossy quality of the living room is also present here. The glass splashback is made from tinted white glass and adds another level of sophistication to the home.
The master bedroom has bespoke white cupboards that provide lots of storage room. The space above the bed is often underused, so it's great to see this area being utilised fully. The combination of closed and open units also provides space for both decoration, and somewhere to hide away all the clutter of everyday life. Also, we love the simple plush fabric headboard. In an apartment with limited space, small elements like this can be used to create a sense of decadence.
The child's bedroom is composed of a simple bed, a built-in cabinet and desk. There may not be much space, but a walkway has been carefully used to separate the two spaces. Note the change in flooring from the living room. Here we have golden wooden floorboards to match the bespoke wooden furniture. Children grow quickly, so it's good to see the room fitted out with a neutral basic design that can be styled up as the child grows and their tastes inevitably change.
