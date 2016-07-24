Your browser is out-of-date.

12 floors to sweep you off your feet!

Well of Light, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern walls & floors
Of all of the components within an apartment or house, it is the floor that really boasts the title of domestic workhorse. Carrying the (literal) weight of the dwelling’s occupants and its contents, the floor is an oft-overlooked element, which each day bears the brunt of the entire household’s grime, dirt and mess. An unsung home hero, flooring is crucial to the smooth functioning of a residence, as well as being a key design feature that can make or break the overall aesthetic of our abode.

To pay homage to this tough-working, hard-wearing domestic feature, we’ve collated 12 of our favourite flooring options that offer more than simply a surface to set one’s foot upon. From dark timbers to colourful tiles, we have something for everyone in the collection below. Read on to learn more!

1. Shiny and white

A Spacious Apartment in Prenzlauer Berg, lifelife GmbH lifelife GmbH Scandinavian style living room
If you like all-white interiors, then this is the room for you! Shiny, sleek and utterly chic, this space oozes appeal and employs its gloss floor seamlessly. 

2. Timber-look tiles

Colorado Wengue Wood Effect Porcelain Tile The London Tile Co. Walls & flooringTiles
Timber-look tiles are all the rage as of late, providing a neat and low-maintenance solution to real hardwood flooring. Stylishly in vogue, these tiles are sure to add a dose of contemporary chic flair to your abode. 

3. Regal and majestic marble

Luxuriöse Gästewohnung lädt zum Verweilen ein, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Modern living room
Who can possibly look past the age-defiant class and majesty of marble? This room is wonderfully replete with huge marble tiles, imparting a sense of elegance and style. 

4. Bright, colourful and traditional tessellation

Geometric (Victorian) Tiles, Original Features Original Features Walls & flooringTiles
We adore this bright yet historic entry hall, which brings a sense of colour and energy to the space. Choose colourful tiles to enliven a dull kitchen, living room, balcony or entrance hall. 

5. Gorgeous painted timber

Alvhem Mäkleri & Interiör - cover photo Magdalena Kosidlo Scandinavian style living room
In this image we see a Scandinavian-style room that is bright, light and spacious thanks to its high-gloss white painted hardwood floors. 

6. An innovative juxtaposition

Well of Light, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern walls & floors
If you are looking to create drama, check out this combination of timber and tiles! The charcoal tiles look superb against the warm timber, and ensure this is an unforgettable entryway. 

7. Smooth and sleek concrete

homify Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Polished concrete is a long-held favourite of ours, as it works so exceptionally well in a number of different situations. Teamed here with neutral tones and understated furniture, it's the perfect flooring for a stylish and modern abode.

8. Woven flooring

Apartamento JF, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Eclectic style dining room
Check out this floor for something a little different. With a woven print, it looks a lot like Nordic seagrass, and evokes a feeling of comfort and style. 

To get the latest in flooring options for your abode, chat to a professional and ensure your home is chic, sleek and stylish!

9. The ultimate in chic tiles

Villa Germany, HI-MACS® HI-MACS® Modern living room
Want a minimalist abode? Try incorporating huge white tiles to pair with your pared-back furniture and decorative objects. This home strikes the perfect balance between warm and austere.

10. Contemporary parquet flooring

Chevron laid Ash Grey Flooring homify Classic style living room
Who doesn't love opulent and timeless parquet flooring? This design in a whitewashed finish oozes appeal, and would suit a lavish, luxurious or upscale dwelling. 

11. Characterful stone

homify Tropical style living room
Could this room possibly have any more character? The warm stone brings to life the space, and when contrasted against the dark cobalt walls, is a striking and stunning combination. 

12. Dramatic stained timber

Project: Berkshire Townhouse Chaunceys Timber Flooring Modern living room
One of our personal favourites, this stained hardwood floor imparts a surprising perception of spaciousness to the room. It is also cosy, impressive and wonderfully contemporary, with a traditional edge. 

Which flooring style is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below!

