12 floors to sweep you off your feet!

Of all of the components within an apartment or house, it is the floor that really boasts the title of domestic workhorse. Carrying the (literal) weight of the dwelling’s occupants and its contents, the floor is an oft-overlooked element, which each day bears the brunt of the entire household’s grime, dirt and mess. An unsung home hero, flooring is crucial to the smooth functioning of a residence, as well as being a key design feature that can make or break the overall aesthetic of our abode.

To pay homage to this tough-working, hard-wearing domestic feature, we’ve collated 12 of our favourite flooring options that offer more than simply a surface to set one’s foot upon. From dark timbers to colourful tiles, we have something for everyone in the collection below. Read on to learn more!