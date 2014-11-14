Scandanavian interior design: Some basic principles

Simplicity, utility and elegance are the key words underlying Scandanavian interior design. A Scandanavian interior is pared back, neutral in colour, and makes extensive use of organic materials, particularly wood, a naturally abundant resource in Scandinavia and one which has excellent insulating properties—important in those cold Scandinavian winters. Light, and making use of it, is very important—again, think of those long, dark Northern nights and grey winter days when little natural light is available. Blond wood, white walls and white or muted greys and browns all help to reflect available light, and create a bright and airy space, whatever the weather outside. Clean lines and minimal clutter are also important, again creating a sense of light and air. Furniture is practical and its design is restrained, yet there are elements of playfulness and whimsy too. Environmental considerations are to the fore, with furniture built to last from eco-friendly, natural materials.