We love lamps

Overhead lights are important, no doubt about it, but they should never be the sole light source in a room. The way a room is lit can completely change the space; having a number of different light sources gives you control over the ambience and mood of a room, as well as changing how you use it. There are three main kinds of lamp: table lamps, floor lamps, and task lamps. A mix of floor and table lamps will create pools of light at various heights around a room, while task lamps can be used to illuminate not just work spaces, but to highlight cherished furniture or ornaments. Lamps are incredibly useful in 'zoning' a room—for example sectioning off a lounge area, reading nook and dining space in a living room. While lamps come into their own after dark, well-chosen pieces can be key decorating items at any time of day. Brightly coloured lampshades, for example, can be used to accent a room's decor.

Lamps seem to bring out a particular creativity in designers, so below we've selected some particularly creative and interesting ones. If you're looking for something more classic, browse our lighting section—there's something there for every taste.