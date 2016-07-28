A truly spectacular apartment renovation

The predominantly white and spotless bedroom is a pretty vision indeed, with a chirpy dash of citrus orange. The plush, large bed lies on a storage platform and is unencumbered by traditional side tables. Instead, the brilliant yellow niche caters to all your organisational needs and keeps things cheery too. The warm and cosy sconce light adds to the comfort quotient of the space.

