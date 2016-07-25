13 clever stair designs for your small home

If you reside in a dwelling that boasts multiple levels you will undoubtedly require a way to ascend and descend between these various storeys. That’s where stairs become your home’s greatest and most fundamental necessity. However, stairs are generally large, cumbersome and take up a huge amount of space within an apartment or house. So how does one employ a staircase if the residence in question is compact or small?

Here at homify we love solving difficult architectural issues with inspirational ideas and concepts! To provide some assistance, we’ve gathered a collection of 13 of our favourite staircases that are designed suit a range of abodes, from tiny or minuscule to small and compact. Read on below to learn more, and update your staircase with elegance and flair!