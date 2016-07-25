Your browser is out-of-date.

13 clever stair designs for your small home

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass, Railing London Ltd Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you reside in a dwelling that boasts multiple levels you will undoubtedly require a way to ascend and descend between these various storeys. That’s where stairs become your home’s greatest and most fundamental necessity. However, stairs are generally large, cumbersome and take up a huge amount of space within an apartment or house. So how does one employ a staircase if the residence in question is compact or small?

Here at homify we love solving difficult architectural issues with inspirational ideas and concepts! To provide some assistance, we’ve gathered a collection of 13 of our favourite staircases that are designed suit a range of abodes, from tiny or minuscule to small and compact. Read on below to learn more, and update your staircase with elegance and flair!

1. Glass railings and balustrades help create flow and movement throughout the space

Spiral Staircase with Oak Treads and Risers Railing London Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Railing London Ltd

Spiral Staircase with Oak Treads and Risers

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

2. Forget your typical staircase. If you are living in a compact home, you need compact stairs! These ladders are stylish and rustic, effortlessly adding charm

homify Industrial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Barely there glass stairs are wonderful for smaller dwellings, as they ensure light passes through easily, and contribute to an airy and open space

cura artigianale e perfezione industriale, GIEMMESCALE GIEMMESCALE Modern living room
GIEMMESCALE

GIEMMESCALE
GIEMMESCALE
GIEMMESCALE

4. Stylish spiral stairs have long been admired for their space-saving capabilities, and work brilliantly in areas that wish to stay spacious and airy

Fontanot: scale di design e accessori , Fontanot – Albini & Fontanot S.p.A. Fontanot – Albini & Fontanot S.p.A. Dining room
Fontanot – Albini &amp; Fontanot S.p.A.

Fontanot – Albini & Fontanot S.p.A.
Fontanot – Albini &amp; Fontanot S.p.A.
Fontanot – Albini & Fontanot S.p.A.

5. ​Check out these wonderful floating stairs! Looking as if they are simply hovering above one another, they work beautifully to create a unique and open ambience

Dom w Gorzowie, STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

6. Making good use of the under-stair space allows the area to be employed in a functional fashion. The under-stair area boasts a neat entertainment cabinet, with extra storage, and a place for a television

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need some help with your internal domestic spaces? Chat to an interior designer and get some expert advice!

7. Remove landing space by adding smaller areas that are modern, stylish and boast a phenomenal timber finish!

Double central spine staircase Smet UK - Staircases Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Smet UK—Staircases

Double central spine staircase

Smet UK - Staircases
Smet UK—Staircases
Smet UK - Staircases

8. An effortless pairing of glass and metal creates the ideal creative stair solution to any small abode

SCALE IN VETRO, NORD SCALE NORD SCALE Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
NORD SCALE

NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE

9. Cute and compact is the way forward with these gorgeously minute and minuscule stairs, perfect for a tiny home!

Stairs for small spaces, Fontanot Fontanot Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Fontanot

Stairs for small spaces

Fontanot
Fontanot
Fontanot

10. Stairs with storage add a valuable area to keep ornaments, decorations and other objet d'art

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

11. Floating and illuminated glass adds a statement to your room, while also feeling as though it isn't even there at all!

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

12. Statement-making stairs don't need to be small. Let your staircase standout in your compact home and go big, large and luxurious

Concrete Stairs D-Max Photography Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
D-Max Photography

Concrete Stairs

D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography

13. Organic is the answer with these wonky stairs that add personality, creativity and uniqueness to this small home

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

What did you think of these creative staircases? If you want more, read on here: 10 ways to create a welcoming home entrance

A perfectly renovated modern apartment
Do you have a favourite staircase? Leave your selection in the comments below!

