9 of the most innovative storage solutions we've seen

April Kennedy
Betten, Massive Naturmöbel Massive Naturmöbel BedroomBeds & headboards
Limitations can often lead to the most innovative solutions. So it's not surprising that the challenges of living in a small home have resulted in a huge array of totally cool storage ideas. So if you love to keep your little home neat or are just exploring how to make the most of an awkward corner, you'll love the unusual storage solutions we have found! They range from cool bike racks to surprising wine cellars and nifty little ideas for the kitchen. There is surely something here to inspire everyone! So come with us to explore 9 of the most innovative storage solutions. Enjoy…

1. Slide-out under-bed storage

Betten, Massive Naturmöbel Massive Naturmöbel BedroomBeds & headboards
Massive Naturmöbel

Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel

It's no surprise that the space under the bed is a good storage space. But these sliding drawers will really encourage us to actually use that space properly.

2. Awkward spaces put to good use

Appartement familial atypique : réaménagement de chambres de services-Paris-16e , ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

Most standard bedroom storage revolves around hangers and shelves, but what about hats, handbags and awkward-sized objects? Well, the awkward space under the stairs is a great space to store these things. Check out this set up!

3. The perfect hidden wall storage

Showcase #1, Anne Linde Anne Linde HouseholdStorage
Anne Linde

Showcase #1

Anne Linde
Anne Linde
Anne Linde

This wall-mounted shelf may appear deceptively simple at first glance, but consider just how fantastic it is to have an open shelf that actually hides all your unsightly items.

4. Wine cabinet under the stairs

Wine cellar beneath contemporary staircase Space Alchemy Ltd Modern wine cellar
Space Alchemy Ltd

Wine cellar beneath contemporary staircase

Space Alchemy Ltd
Space Alchemy Ltd
Space Alchemy Ltd

A wine cellar adds a sense of decadence to any home. But what if you simply don't have the space? Use that space under the staircase. Some dramatic downlights will turn it into a prize feature in the home.

5. Magnetic spice holders

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte KitchenAccessories & textiles
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte

A magnetic wall in the kitchen can always be put to good use. You might even fill some metal jars with spices and simply store them on the wall. The clear covers mean that there's no need for labels either.

6. Narrow sliding kitchen cabinets

Tall pull-out storage Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Tall pull-out storage

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

If you have a small kitchen, you probably also have some narrow spaces which are left unused. But with a narrow sliding cabinet, these tiny spaces can turn into the perfect places to store bottles and condiments.

7. Small decorative wall hooks

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

In the old days, wall hooks were big, chunky and kept to a straight line. But these new hooks are tiny and have a decorative appeal. The round shape also makes them just as functional as bigger fixtures. 

8. A display shelf for shoes

Products, Maze Interior Maze Interior HouseholdStorage
Maze Interior

Products

Maze Interior
Maze Interior
Maze Interior

This is definitely one for shoe lovers! These ultra minimalist wall-mounted shelves are the perfect way to show off your favourite shoes. 

9. A bike rack

KAPPÔ – Weiß, MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture Living roomShelves
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture

MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture

There's nothing worse than constantly tripping over a bike stored in the hallway. But this wall-mounted bike rack is seriously cool. It also has a shelf to store your bike helmet and gloves.

If you have a favourite storage solution, let us know in the comments field below!

