Dream bathrooms

Everyone has a different idea of a 'dream bathroom', but most of us, if pushed, would highlight luxurious materials—wood, stone, tile and marble—as key elements of our dream. Space, and lots of it, would also feature in most lists. Living in a home with a huge and luxuriously fitted bathroom is just a dream for many, but a reality for some. We've collected some gorgeous bathrooms for you to browse below—in keeping with the idea that everyone's dream is a little different, we've chosen a variety of different styles. All are beautiful articulations of a design idea, in varying degrees of luxury.
The Turkish bath, or hammam, is known the world over, and some of the most luxurious bathing spaces in the world since antiquity have been modelled on what's known as a Moorish style. We can see the motifs of this style here: repeating geometric patterns, crenellated arches, cool tiles, and marble. Off-white and beige are gentle on the senses, while the high ceilings give this bathroom a palatial feel which is added to by deluxe fixtures. Natural light is again a feature, just glimpsed in this image to the right of the bath.The luxury of this interior style has certainly not been worn down through time.
Neutra Design's bathroom collection is a line of bathroom furnishings and fittings whose harmony of shapes aim to reconcile both body and mind to the rhythms of life. Neutra takes as its inspiration, 'the purity of water, the energy of stones, and the warmth of wood.' Sinks, tubs, shower floors, and shelving are all in sleek contemporary designs, while accessories are carved from rare and precious woods. They combine a diffuse appeal to the senses with modern functionality.
This bathroom is very evocative of a Japanese style, and stuns through both the luxury of the materials and careful spatial arrangement. It's a space of contemplation and calm, of unhurried relaxation.
A geometric screen inspired by nature fronts this west-facing semi-detached house designed by Hyla Architects. Between the screen and the house is a two-storey outdoor covered space with a pond and a timber deck. The master bathroom cantilevers dramatically into the outdoor space, and contains a sunken bath and shower. Bathing in the outdoors is a dream for many—just think of lying back in the bath, glass of champagne in hand, and gazing up at the stars. The dark wood slats that make up the 'wall' of this bathroom adds both a sense of luxury and warm comfort, while natural light is refreshing and invigorating.
'The play of room, colour and materials' is what guides Designio in creating bathrooms or 'home spas'. We can see that play here, with the contrast of rough stone, exposed wood beams, and a bright splash of colour over the bath. Natural light is peeking in through a window on the far wall, and this glimpse of the outside is carried through with a generously-sized house plant near the window. The warm tones of both the exposed brick and wood beams make this a relaxed and natural space, but it's given glitz and glamour with a glass-bead chandelier and that eye-catching painting.
This baroque beauty injects softness into the more traditional hard tile, stone and wood of the bathroom with a luxurious pouffe in the centre. His and hers dressing tables are intricately detailed, while the centrepiece mirror is a masterpiece of Rococco filigree. It should be a riot, but the white and cream colour scheme is calming and comforting, while the cool turquoise tone of the fabulous, glass-bead-encrusted centre light are delicately echoed on the walls and mirror. A bathroom fit for a king or queen.