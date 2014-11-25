Dream bathrooms

Neutra Design's bathroom collection is a line of bathroom furnishings and fittings whose harmony of shapes aim to reconcile both body and mind to the rhythms of life. Neutra takes as its inspiration, 'the purity of water, the energy of stones, and the warmth of wood.' Sinks, tubs, shower floors, and shelving are all in sleek contemporary designs, while accessories are carved from rare and precious woods. They combine a diffuse appeal to the senses with modern functionality.

This bathroom is very evocative of a Japanese style, and stuns through both the luxury of the materials and careful spatial arrangement. It's a space of contemplation and calm, of unhurried relaxation.