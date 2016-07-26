Often when moving into a new home, you realise how many items you have accumulated over time, but also how many essentials you might be missing. If it is your first independent dwelling, you will undoubtedly require some necessities that were provided in your last abode. A scary truth to many! Realising you need to kit-out your kitchen, bathroom, bedroom… and indeed every room in your abode, can be a daunting reality.

Luckily, subsequent housewarming parties and gift-giving generally ensues.

If your friend, relative or colleague has moved into a new abode, you will want to choose a present that suits their situation. If it is their first house, you’ll probably stick to the basics and the essentials—cookware, textiles, food, cleaning goods etc. But if, conversely, they are experienced in domestic life, you might want to think a little outside the box.

A creative gift can provide a thoughtful and unique addition their life, personalising the experience, and helping them get settled in their new home. To get you started we’ve collated 10 creative housewarming gift ideas that are sure to inspire and enthuse. Read on below!