Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 creative housewarming gift ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
HASAMI season3, MARUHIRO Inc. MARUHIRO Inc. Dining roomCrockery & glassware Porcelain Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

Often when moving into a new home, you realise how many items you have accumulated over time, but also how many essentials you might be missing. If it is your first independent dwelling, you will undoubtedly require some necessities that were provided in your last abode. A scary truth to many! Realising you need to kit-out your kitchen, bathroom, bedroom… and indeed every room in your abode, can be a daunting reality.

Luckily, subsequent housewarming parties and gift-giving generally ensues.

If your friend, relative or colleague has moved into a new abode, you will want to choose a present that suits their situation. If it is their first house, you’ll probably stick to the basics and the essentials—cookware, textiles, food, cleaning goods etc. But if, conversely, they are experienced in domestic life, you might want to think a little outside the box.

A creative gift can provide a thoughtful and unique addition their life, personalising the experience, and helping them get settled in their new home. To get you started we’ve collated 10 creative housewarming gift ideas that are sure to inspire and enthuse. Read on below!

1. A place to hang hats

y, Klybeck Klybeck BedroomAccessories & decoration
Klybeck

Klybeck
Klybeck
Klybeck

A hat stand is an oft-overlooked household accoutrement. Choose an interesting and individual design that will bring personality and warmness to the new apartment or house. 

If you like the look of this interior and would like to emulate it in your own home, chat to an interior designer and get some expert ideas and domestic solutions. 

2. Contemporary art

cudros modernos gernica, ESTUDIO DELIER ESTUDIO DELIER ArtworkPictures & paintings Flax/Linen Multicolored
ESTUDIO DELIER

ESTUDIO DELIER
ESTUDIO DELIER
ESTUDIO DELIER

This is the ultimate gift for a contemporary living room! Modern and contemporary artwork is a creative choice for anyone moving into a new abode, and will drastically improve the overall ambience within a newly furnished space. 

3. Uber stylish bathroom accessories

Diagonal, Paolo Foglini Design Paolo Foglini Design BathroomTextiles & accessories Ceramic Black
Paolo Foglini Design

Paolo Foglini Design
Paolo Foglini Design
Paolo Foglini Design

Think outside the box when gifting something special to your friend or relative and consider interesting bathroom accessories. Bathroom accoutrements are tremendously overlooked when decorating a wash space, and it is likely the beneficiaries will be more than happy with a neat and tidy bathroom essentials. 

4. A fabulous shower curtain

Cortinas de ducha estampadas, www.cortinasdeducha.com www.cortinasdeducha.com BathroomTextiles & accessories
www.cortinasdeducha.com

www.cortinasdeducha.com
www.cortinasdeducha.com
www.cortinasdeducha.com

These days shower curtains come in a range of interesting colours, patterns, textures and styles. Up your gifting game by choosing a stylish and exciting shower curtain for your friends to hang in their new bathroom. 

5. Spice up a classic!

Blumen Large, Bloomon Deutschland Bloomon Deutschland Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Bloomon Deutschland

Bloomon Deutschland
Bloomon Deutschland
Bloomon Deutschland

Ok, so we all know that a fresh floral bouquet is a no-nonsense crowd pleaser, but you can give this easy and convenient classic a twist, by including a self-chosen vase that your recipient can repurpose once the flowers die. 

6. Sleek and chic bed linen

Inspirujące wnętrza, REDRO REDRO Walls & flooringWallpaper
REDRO

REDRO
REDRO
REDRO

As bed linen is a fairly personal item, people tend to shy away from purchasing it for others. However, quality bed sheets can make a highly practical gift, and one that will bring a sense of homeliness into a new dwelling. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A statement light fitting

Lámpara Greta tipo Circular, Paul Roco Paul Roco Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting
Paul Roco

Paul Roco
Paul Roco
Paul Roco

When moving into a new house or apartment, light fittings are generally neglected over seemingly more important fixtures. 

Look for some interesting designs and purchase a light fitting or lamp that is sure to add style and energy to their abode. 

8. Bright serving accessories

HASAMI season3 MARUHIRO Inc. Dining roomCrockery & glassware Porcelain Multicolored
MARUHIRO Inc.

HASAMI season3

MARUHIRO Inc.
MARUHIRO Inc.
MARUHIRO Inc.

We absolutely adore this range of colourful serving platters and cookware. Perfect for injecting a little life into a freshly moved-into home, this creative gift is sure to put your other friends to shame!

9. Funky tableware

Fancy Flamingo Plate Set Yvonne Ellen Dining roomCrockery & glassware
Yvonne Ellen

Fancy Flamingo Plate Set

Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen

Get creative with some funky tableware for your friends new home. If you are visiting as a guest to their housewarming party, you can even bring food with you, using the plates and leaving them once you go.

10. Glamorous wine storage

12 FUNKTIONELLE MÖBEL FÜR DEINEN WOHNRAUM, wissmann raumobjekte wissmann raumobjekte Wine cellar
wissmann raumobjekte

wissmann raumobjekte
wissmann raumobjekte
wissmann raumobjekte

No home is complete without a good selection of wine, and a suitable place to store it. Check out some different wall-mounted or freestanding options, and add a couple of nice bottles of red wine to match. 

Which fabulous gift would you choose? Read on for some more domestic inspiration here: 12 floors to sweep you off your feet!

Magical small space: A Japanese home less than 38m²
What is your ideal housewarming gift? Let us know in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks