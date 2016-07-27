The modern barn of industrial cool

What wouldn't we give to shed off the webs of city life (even if only for a weekend every month or so!) and build a dream house in the middle of nowhere? We've probably all thought of it at one time or another. The house in the spotlight today is a dream house if ever there was one. Designed by Vienna-based 24gramm Architectur, it is located in an idyllic field in Germany and looks like a futuristic farmhouse.
What's remarkable about this home, apart from its gorgeous facade, is the fact that once you enter it, it is as if you've walked into a super-stylish, minimalist modern home in the city. Not exactly what one would expect of a house that looks like it's straight out of a picture book, but there you are! Take a cue or ten out of this lovely summer house.
A summer house that's built on top of a wine cellar? Count us in! Seen here is the back portion of the house, which is the only part that diverges from the uniform timber facade seen everywhere else. This is the basement, which is made with reinforced concrete and here is where you'll find the wine cellar. This sort of construction—a three-storey home with a basement—is common in the area where wine is harvested and aged, as the cellar remains cool year-round making it a good place for the storage of wine.
A gravelled pathway runs around the house and a concrete flight of stairs easily connects the basement entrance to the first floor of the house.
Perhaps this is where illustrators of children's books got their inspiration from? Yet, the whole structure with its sharp, clean lines also gives off a very modern vibe. This, combined with its enviable simplicity allows the house to blend unobtrusively into the rolling, rural landscape.
We especially love the larch cladding on the entirety of the facade. A smart choice for an external finish (and especially if you're not going to be living year-round here), larch cladding is a preferred choice because of its durability, life span and for the simple fact that it's just so damn stunning.
Also if you're wondering how you can survive here with just one minuscule window, we must point out that the vertical slit in the middle is actually a shutter (of sorts) whose slats can be opened up to let in light.
Here you can see the larch cladding that is continued around the house and creates a homogeneity, which helps the structure blend into its surroundings.
A summer house isn't a summer house until it has a bonafide deck, and here you get a truly unique one. The house has avoided any form of design that juts out or essentially, ruins the camouflage of the entire structure. So, you have windows that can be pulled down when not in use and from a distance, you'd never even know it was there! If you're looking for smart window design advice, reach out to our experts.
This form of minimalistic aesthetics continues inside, albeit in a style that is almost rustic modern. To maintain consistency, timber is used extensively inside, including the frame of the bed. Even the essentials such as a lamp or a bed-side table are integrated into the existing structures creating a clean and bare finish.
The well-insulated windows throw in plenty of light inside the bedroom and needless to say, provides wonderful views of the countryside. You don't even need to step outside!
Sometimes minimalism works best when it is accompanied by a certain dramatic flair. And here, in the kitchen and dining space of this house, you get that in spades.
Let's start off first with that singular square window; from the outside it breaks up the monotony of the timber. From the inside, it's a whole new story—the window that looks out onto the fields simply feels like a larger-than-life-sized painting. To offset that is the sleek and modern black cabinetry that flanks the space and provides enough and more storage space. Note that the windows on the right look out onto the deck space we looked at earlier.
