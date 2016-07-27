The modern barn of industrial cool

What wouldn't we give to shed off the webs of city life (even if only for a weekend every month or so!) and build a dream house in the middle of nowhere? We've probably all thought of it at one time or another. The house in the spotlight today is a dream house if ever there was one. Designed by Vienna-based 24gramm Architectur, it is located in an idyllic field in Germany and looks like a futuristic farmhouse.

What's remarkable about this home, apart from its gorgeous facade, is the fact that once you enter it, it is as if you've walked into a super-stylish, minimalist modern home in the city. Not exactly what one would expect of a house that looks like it's straight out of a picture book, but there you are! Take a cue or ten out of this lovely summer house.