Magical small space: A Japanese home less than 38m²

The cosy Japanese home we will explore today has just 37m2 of floor space. The small proportions have been combined with a sloping roof that gives the home a strong sense of cosiness and warmth. But once you step inside, it's hard to believe that this isn't a much larger residence.

The architects Space Buildings have installed large glass walls and lots of windows throughout the home. These windows invite copious amounts of light into the home and make it feel bright and airy. This kind of feature can often be challenging in a small home in an urban neighbourhood, as privacy is often compromised. But the architects have added a few innovative twists that totally bypass this issue. Come with us on a photo tour to learn all the details…