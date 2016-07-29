We took 6 smart ideas from this small apartment!

Check out this neat home office and guest bedroom. Replete with a sense of comfort and usability, it wonderfully integrates two domestic essentials into one easy-to-use space.

Often the key to apartment living is to ensure you make the most out of every small and compact centimetre of space. In order to do this, often certain areas need to be combined, which is where the integration of different rooms becomes exceedingly important.

The integration of spaces can be difficult at times, but it is possible to blend different domestic needs into one area, with the use of sleek partitions and smart furnishings.