Smart ideas for small outdoor spaces

Urban living can often spell one thing: small spaces. While the hum and bustle of the city is on your doorstep, you don't have the luxury of a garden, and are confined to a small balcony, if even that. But if your outdoor space is Liliputian rather than expansive, that's no cause to despair—there are lots of ideas out there for how to make the most of the outdoor space that you do have. If you think vertically, rather than horizontally, making good use of walls and railings, and make your furniture as multi-purpose as possible, you'll be surprised by how much you can make out of even the tiniest space.