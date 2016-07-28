9 tricks to make your house feel like a home

When moving into a new dwelling, one of the key desires is to ensure it feels like a home, rather than simply a house or apartment. Rather intangible and difficult to pinpoint, the spirit of a home is something that evokes certain feelings of warmth, comfort and security.

To help you transform your house, apartment or dwelling into a cosy and enticing home, we’ve gathered 9 easy and simple ideas that are sure to bring a little affection and contentment, along with feelings of protection into your abode.

If you have just moved into a new residence, or would like to give your current home a refresh, read on below and transform your dwelling today!