The simple one-storey home in Japan

The home has a Japanese-style room known as a tatami room or washitsu. These rooms should never be entered while wearing shoes or even socks. They have floor mats that are commonly made of compressed wood and are used for various purposes. While they were once screened off from the rest of the home with sliding doors made from rice paper, this home has internal wooden doors with an opaque quality.

For more Japanese inspiration, check out this stunningly understated abode: A simple 37sqm Japanese home.