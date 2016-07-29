5 incredible kitchen transformations

With white now ruling the roost in the kitchen, the overall appeal of the space has shot up in leaps and bounds. The cabinets and drawers are now sleeker, more uniform and decked with chrome detailing for a subtly fashionable look. The dated tiles on the floor have been replaced by smart grey tiles which complement the dominating whiteness really well. The sleek granite countertop is fitted with a modish sink and embedded cooking stove for contemporary appeal, while a practical wall-mounted shelf caters to daily storage needs easily.

We hope you are as much inspired by these awe-inspiring kitchen facelifts as we are! Feel free to incorporate the ideas you liked into your own project. Here’s another before & after story that might pique your interest too: Bleak to industrial chic: A South Korean apartment reborn.