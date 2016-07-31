A miraculous home makeover with a bold twist

Just like the rest of the apartment, the bathroom is an extremely vibrant and cheery place, with bright orange dominating the scene. Sleek minimalistic fixtures and a slim bold niche for organising toiletries make the bathroom smart and modish.

As the makeover journey ends, it is not hard to see that thoughtful structural tweaks alongside design simplicity and bold hues can do wonders to a home!