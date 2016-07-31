A miraculous home makeover with a bold twist

The quaint and picturesque city of Nancy in France is dotted with numerous art nouveau and late baroque architectures, and is also home to stunning palaces and churches. But its inclination towards modernism is quite apparent in the contemporary apartments crowding the city’s urban landscape. So today, we will witness the exemplary makeover of one such apartment which was previously lying in a gloomy and derelict state. It lacked liveliness, colour and stylishness, but had a lot of potential to become an attractive and appealing abode. So the architects at 3B Architecture were approached for the renovation of Appartement M03, and you will soon discover that they have done a brilliant job of it! The refurbished home is a sunny and cheerful place at present, decked with modern designs and fixtures and ready for progressive inhabitants.
The first step that was followed in the construction phase was the demolition of all internal walls. So naturally, there was a huge gain in available space and a feeling of expansiveness pervaded the home. The intelligent integration of different functional spaces was also perfectly in line with the thoughts of the modern school of design. And the restructuring allowed the better distribution of natural light, too.
The renovated living room with its spotless white walls and warm wooden accents is perfect for entertaining, reading or simply relaxing. It flaunts a touch of simplicity and comfort in its design, and will do well with minimal furnishing. The wall-mounted shelf saves on floor space but caters to storage needs excellently. And the sleek window seat rests on a couple of clever storage units which complement the chevron flooring nicely. The massive window makes sure that there is never any dearth of natural light in this space.
The kitchen of the revamped apartment is a true blend of the modern and the classic. The moment you step into this space, you are bound to feel good with the bold design energy that fills every nook and cranny of the kitchen. And the credit goes to the use of vibrant and passionate red for the cabinets under the countertop. It goes amazingly well with the richness of the wooden flooring, and contrasts the white countertop and storage units on the wall.
Even the separation that has been brought about between the kitchen and the dining areas after the renovation is bound to catch one’s attention. The use of fiery red for the doors infuses this space with an optimistic and energetic vibe, which is bound to make even a simple meal yummy. The presence of large windows also allows ample sunlight to liven up the space and accentuates the beauty of the red doors.
An clever design scheme has been used for this compact but smart dressing nook. Closets have been installed in the wall so that no space remains wasted. Pale-hued wood makes the entire place look bright and cosy, and since the cabinet doors are made of glass, the reflection makes the nook look more spacious than it is.
Just like the rest of the apartment, the bathroom is an extremely vibrant and cheery place, with bright orange dominating the scene. Sleek minimalistic fixtures and a slim bold niche for organising toiletries make the bathroom smart and modish.
As the makeover journey ends, it is not hard to see that thoughtful structural tweaks alongside design simplicity and bold hues can do wonders to a home!