The astonishing transformation of a bare home

Who doesn’t love a bright, vivacious and stylish home makeover? And the cheerful and vibrant landscape of Brazil makes it all the more fun to witness such a transformation. This apartment in Itapetinga municipality in Bahia was once a bare shell devoid of colour, liveliness or cosy accents. It came with spacious and airy balconies though, which was a huge plus. But the abode cried out for some designer touches to make it habitable for a small, modern family. So the architects at Cardoso Chouza Arquitetos brainstormed and used their creative genius to turn the empty and uninspiring dwelling into a colourful, artsy and chic space. Today, we take a closer look at how the living and dining space of this apartment was infused with a new lease of life.
The empty dining space came with large glass doors leading to a lovely balcony, which seemed to the architects like a good start. But the room inside was a blank canvas which lacked tasteful furnishing, creative lighting or even an iota of colour. The area needed warmth, cosiness and aesthetic charm to fuel the appetite of its diners.
The apartment enjoys an open-plan layout, and you can see here how the dining space merges with the living area to enhance the feeling of expansiveness. Equipped with large windows and clever in-built shelves, the living area also promised a lot of potential for stylish design and decor. All that the architects now had to do was plan how to revamp the abode stunningly.
Cosy blue and grey shades rule the living area now, with patterned cushions and striped upholstery taking the style quotient up a notch. A softly glowing tripod lamp lends a romantic and soothing touch to the space, while a plush greyish blue rug ties it all together. Beyond the cool living area, you can catch a glimpse of the warm and vibrant dining space which offers a contrasting colour palette of sorts.
The grey wall on the left side of the living space serves as a gallery for all quaint black and white framed arts that add artistry to the ambiance. Powerful focused lights further accentuate the beauty of the paintings and add warmth to the elegant feature wall.
The spectacular and vibrant dining space is a riot of colour and adorned with comfy but modish accents. We love the round dining table which enables more energy flow and leaves space for the corners. The sleek and metallic overhead lamps cast a soft and serene glow over the table and whet the appetite nicely. The colourful artwork, the lush potted greens, and the quirky red minibar in the corner fill the area with pizzazz, while the sleek sideboard holds delicate crockery and cutlery.
So, are you inspired by how this empty and mundane apartment has been converted into a beautiful and inviting home? We are!