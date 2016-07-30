The modular home of hidden surprises

Alright, Lego fans, you might not be able to able to handle this house. Or is it Transformer fans? Either way, the South Korean house we are going to explore today is a lesson in modern cool coloured in with a hint of playfulness. Designed by Home Style Toto, the two-storey home sits like a cool and ultra-functional toy house amidst a row of nondescript concrete buildings.
The best part is that the owners were able to build their dream home all within a comfortable budget. There wasn't a lot of carpet space to play around with, but the architects have managed to make the most out of what was available to them. While the facade is sure to catch your attention, the interiors have been kept largely minimal and definitively modern. Have a look-see!
We expect this house to transform at any moment into a smart-talking (yet loyal) Transformer, don't you? Notice how different textures, shapes and colours have been used on the facade to create an interesting visual element. The architects have largely used concrete for the exterior and simply used metal plating (with a dull finish) over it. The bright orange-yellow paint and the wooden fencing around the house help avoid it from looking too sterile.
When you're looking for cost-effective ways to construct your house, it is important to get good guidance; speak to our experts who will be able to advise on how to cut down costs.
As soon as you walk in, you're welcomed by this communal space that integrates both the living room and the kitchen (which also has a small dining table). It has been so smartly designed that at no time do you stop to think that this is a limited space. Every nook and corner has been put to good use.
The architects opted to place most of the furniture on the right-hand side, which allows for an obstructed pathway and free movement on the left. Because of the large windows to the left, which acts as an accessory in itself, this move works.
Go up the stairs to the second floor and you come to this small but efficient study and home office. Notice how a window and a glass door have been incorporated so as to allow for maximum light. A spacious balcony allows you to step out for a breather after long hours spent in front of the computer.
While a desk facing the window might seem like a ripe scenario for distractions, in a limited space such as this, it doesn't pose a big problem. If you do have some square metres to work with, we suggest placing the desk near the window, while not allowing it to face out the window, ideally at a right angle to it.
And if that doesn't catch your fancy and/or isn't enough, there is also a tiny space in the attic that has been converted into what can be loosely termed as a time-out zone. So a space that could have been used as a dumping ground for all the stuff you won't use has been smartly turned into a productive area—we did say the architects made the most out of the available square footage!
If you're looking for advice on what to do with empty space in your house, speak to our interior designers.
The bathroom is kept simple and modern, just as the rest of the house. And just as in the facade, a slight detail makes for an interesting visual element; in this case, the differently-coloured tiles on the floor and walls.
If you have a small bathroom, you don't need to consider yourself unlucky. Following a few basic tips and tricks can help you make the most out of it. For example, take advantage of all the room available under the sink and use the mirror for more than just checking out your outfit!
If you liked this home and simplicity is your style, then you'll love The simple one-storey home in Japan.