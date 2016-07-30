The modular home of hidden surprises

Alright, Lego fans, you might not be able to able to handle this house. Or is it Transformer fans? Either way, the South Korean house we are going to explore today is a lesson in modern cool coloured in with a hint of playfulness. Designed by Home Style Toto, the two-storey home sits like a cool and ultra-functional toy house amidst a row of nondescript concrete buildings.

The best part is that the owners were able to build their dream home all within a comfortable budget. There wasn't a lot of carpet space to play around with, but the architects have managed to make the most out of what was available to them. While the facade is sure to catch your attention, the interiors have been kept largely minimal and definitively modern. Have a look-see!