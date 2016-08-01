9 easy ways to free up space at home

Most people tend to accumulate the standard collection of furniture that has been used to furnish much larger homes for aeons. If they live in a small home, they just invest in small pieces or work really hard to cram it all into a small space. This is just part of living in a small home, right? Well, actually, here at homify we believe it pays to be a little more creative when it comes to small living. Some of the basics from the past aren't really so important after all. Many pieces of furniture can be eliminated altogether and others can be swapped out for more flexible solutions. To see what we're talking about, come with us to check out 9 ways to free up space at home. Some of these small interiors are really inspiring so check them out!