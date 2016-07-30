8 home items you can get rid of immediately!

There really is no better feeling when cleaning one’s home than expelling and eliminating clutter from a room. De-cluttering, although often exhausting, is undeniably exhilarating, but knowing where to begin can be a real tricky task.
Whether you consider yourself a hoarder or not, there are certain items within a house or apartment that simply build up over time. And it can be just as tiring attempting to keep a dwelling free from mess, as it can be to give it a thorough once over. If your household mess is getting you down, and if you have the urge to purge some domestic miscellany, check out our 8 easy tips below.
We’ve collated a list of items you can kiss goodbye immediately, and feel free, fresh and unhampered. Read on to learn more, and remove the chaos from you life with the simple removal of a few unnecessary odds and ends.
Is your pantry full to the brim with unnecessary expired items? Perform an audit of your cupboards and toss any spices, sauces, or anything that is unlikely to be used, or past its use-by date.
When we buy household items they tend to come in boxes and plenty of plastic packaging. Many of us keep these boxes in order to store them should be not need them, but in most cases you simply end up with a range of useless empty boxes that gather dust underneath the bed. Get rid of them immediately, save yourself space and de-clutter your home.
This one is a real no-brainer! Chipped plates and mugs are no use to anyone, and make your kitchen space feel shabby and impractical. Throw out anything that is broken or chipped, and invest in a new set, such as the gorgeous examples above!
Do you hoard your shoes in the wardrobe? Do you have 5 pairs of the same shoe in various states of disrepair? Time to perform a thorough clean out of your shoe collection, ridding yourself of anything you haven't worn in the last 6 months.
Similar to auditing your shoes, you should take some time to immediately throw away any items you don't wear. Hand them over to good will shops, and give your dressing room an instant breath of fresh air.
A good (longer term) trick is to turn all of your hangers around to face the opposite direction, when you use something, put it back in the original direction. After a month, anything that is still in the opposite direction should be gotten rid of.
Let's face it, once you watch a DVD, you generally don't watch it again for months, maybe even years. Additionally, virtually every movie can be watched via an online subscription service, negating the need for hard copies of your favourite films.
Immediately free up some space in your entertainment cupboard by getting rid of any films that you no longer need or want. You home will feel less cluttered and you will have another space to store more essential domestic items.
Instead of keeping every book you read, only keep the ones you actually enjoyed. By doing this you will create an autobiographical collection of your cherished works, and ensure you have more room for new favourites.
Tip: libraries, community centres and schools are often happy to receive any donated books, ensuring you don't need to throw them away.
Bathrooms are full of expired lotions, medications, pills and more! Clear out those drawers and throw away anything that is deemed unnecessary. Pay particular attention to empty containers, used razors, and any old makeup that may have expired.
