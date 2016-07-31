9 tricks to give your home a low-cost luxury makeover

When it comes to our home’s interior, most of us rely on surfing Google, house magazines, and a little of our own design nous to provide tips to create our desired dwelling. In a perfect world, this would probably include a visit from an outstanding interior decorator as well, but the reality is often budget-restrictive.

However, just because you are watching your wallet, doesn’t mean you can’t too have an awesome, appealing and avant-garde abode! If you desire a luxury domicile but are unsure where to begin, we’ve pulled together 9 neat ways to achieve your dreams, without breaking the bank! Read on below, and get started today!