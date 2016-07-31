The compact home with a perfect terrace

Today’s feature takes us to the inimitable Italian island of Sicily. Situated in the Mediterranean Sea, Sicily is the largest island of the region, with a rich and varied history, explicitly displayed in its unique culture, people and architecture. Designed by StudioSAL_14, this gorgeous heritage home boasts an innovative amalgam of unique rooms, along with restful sleeping quarters and luxurious wash spaces. Created using two separate residences, the abode has been structured to accommodate a living/working balance, with a clear division between the two.

Among many of the ingenious new additions and changes to the structure, the roof has been wonderfully transformed into a liveable terrace, with ample space to rest, relax and watch the world go by.

If you would like to take a peek inside this elegant, refined and lavishly renovated property, read on below to gain a few ideas and inspiration for your own house or apartment.