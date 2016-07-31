The compact home with a perfect terrace

Today’s feature takes us to the inimitable Italian island of Sicily. Situated in the Mediterranean Sea, Sicily is the largest island of the region, with a rich and varied history, explicitly displayed in its unique culture, people and architecture. Designed by StudioSAL_14, this gorgeous heritage home boasts an innovative amalgam of unique rooms, along with restful sleeping quarters and luxurious wash spaces. Created using two separate residences, the abode has been structured to accommodate a living/working balance, with a clear division between the two.
Among many of the ingenious new additions and changes to the structure, the roof has been wonderfully transformed into a liveable terrace, with ample space to rest, relax and watch the world go by.
If you would like to take a peek inside this elegant, refined and lavishly renovated property, read on below to gain a few ideas and inspiration for your own house or apartment.
First things first, we head upwards towards the gorgeous rooftop balcony and terrace. Truly the icing on the architectural cake, and a standout feature for this dwelling, the terrace is beautifully adorned with a mixture of different elements and components.
The bright white stucco of the walls works excellently against the warm timber door and window frames, while the split-level design ensures interest and a characterful ambience.
Zooming in on the more private area of this large rooftop terrace, we see the magnificently cosy and enticing seating spot. Ideal for warm summer nights, or for getting comfy on a brisk autumn's eve, this wonderfully detailed area includes many features.
We love the timber-panelled wall with built-in planters, as well as the modular seating that has been upholstered using a cream cushion.
Sicily experiences its fair share of rain and inclement weather, so the architects have designed the property to withstand any number of issues and problems. Within the dining room, a glazed ceiling provides a conservatory-esque space, with a beautiful wall of glass that looks out to the green wall beyond.
Elegant, and replete with an abundance of gorgeous finishes, the room is ideal for entertaining friends, hosting a graceful dinner, or enjoying a comfy afternoon tea.
Heading into the kitchen we are presented with an extremely contemporary design that oozes sleek and striking elegance.
Textures and tones have been juxtaposed against each other to create a rich, eye-catching experience. The timber hues are warm, which contrast beautifully against the polished concrete flooring and kitchen worktop.
Within the living space we are presented with an open plan room that takes different elements and pairs them together effortlessly. On one side of the space we see a comfy sofa, while the other exhibits a more formal ambience, with two chairs poised and positioned with care.
Large glazed windows bring a huge amount of natural light into the rom, and illuminate the space seamlessly. Paired with the medium timber flooring, this is an unforgettable, relaxing and minimalist abode.
Within the home's workspace we see a commercial aesthetic employed. Perfect for hosting business meetings, the space is well integrated with the rest of the house, while maintaining a level of privacy and separation.
Furniture is retro-modern, with a light and bright colour scheme that helps bring a sense of airiness into the office.
In the bedroom we see the light colour scheme continued throughout. A built-in bookshelf adds practicality to the room, and works almost as a work of art in the space with its long and linear form.
Despite the small window, the room is surprisingly bright and welcoming, with cream walls that reflect the light, and light timber furnishings. Serene and relaxing, this room is the ultimate in comfort and harmony.
Coming to the end of the tour we enter the bathroom. Here the colour scheme is earthy and modern, with rich brown tones paired with crisp creams.
A statement basin is an attention-grabbing feature, which is flanked by two pieces of lighter timber, ideal for holding all necessary washroom accoutrements. Finally, an entry-level shower tops off the practicality and style within the space, with a restful and tranquil aesthetic, which oozes luxury and appeal.
For one final peek at this dwelling before we end our tour we head outside to get an idea of the overall building and shape of this home. Timelessly elegant, with a sense of strong structural integrity, the stoic rigidity of this dwelling is softened with a delicate colour scheme and subtle architectural features.
We hope you enjoyed checking out this home as much as we enjoyed showing it to you!