7 clever features of one-room apartments

Love them or hate them, one-room (or studio) apartments are the future. With a rapidly growing population, it has become a necessity to inhabit smaller areas while utilising space more efficiently and effectively. However, just because you reside in a compact home, doesn’t mean you need to forego style, sophistication or smart design.
We see more and more designers, architects and decorators focusing their attention on these single spaces, ensuring individuals are provided with a range of inspiring ideas and tricks.
Therefore, to follow in their footsteps, we’ve gathered 7 clever features that are sure to make your small home fabulously practical and versatile. Completely stylish, these humble abodes provide some clever concepts that are sure to enthuse and encourage. Read on below for more info!
One of the biggest issues with one-room apartments is often the lack of privacy within different living zones. If you share the home with another person, you will find this is essential to comfort and easy living. In particular, sleeping quarters and bed spaces can be exceptionally tricky, which is where sleek dividers and wall partitions come in handy.
In this image we see a wall screen that is comprised of long pieces of timber. This is a neat idea, and could work well in conjunction with a removable or portable divider.
If your one-room apartment enjoys a high ceiling, you might want to follow in this design's footsteps by installing a practical loft or mezzanine area.
A mezzanine can drastically improve the overall ambience within a room, and provide much needed square metres for a compact or small dwelling.
One issue with studio apartments is the huge amount of space a bed takes up. Without a bedroom, the bed is a large piece of furniture that cannot be used for anything other than sleeping.
In this apartment, we see the designers have put the bed on a sleeping platform. This stage-like structure helps add storage underneath, while the stairs offer a place to sit. Generally the platform has reduced the impact of a freestanding bed, as it slots in gracefully by the windowsill.
Next up we are taking a peek inside a truly compact one-room apartment in Berlin. Making the most of its small space, this dwelling encompasses many different features that help bring together a sense of cohesion and completeness, without losing out on style or sophistication.
In particular, we love the way the architects and interior designers have worked with the window space to add a neat work area and casual dining spot. You can imagine waking up in the morning and taking a peek out of the window and into the city centre, while sipping on a hot cup of tea.
Glass separators and walls are a fabulous way to divide and segregate a space without losing the sense of spaciousness within a one-room apartment.
Our gorgeous example proves glass walls needn't be anything but stylish with a sense of industrial-chic elegance. Of course, this one-room home isn't lacking space, it is large and commodious, but the same principles could be carried over into a smaller, or more compact dwelling.
If you like the idea of employing a similar style into your own abode, chat to an expert to guarantee you get the job done correctly, as well as ensuring you follow any necessary building codes and standards in your particular area.
This ultra-tiny home from Tengbom has been designed as a customised sleeping and living space for students. Although this compact 10m2 abode is far too small for many to reside within, there are a few interesting design ideas that can be gleamed from checking it out.
Firstly, designers have opted for a fully customised interior. This is modular, and put together using separate parts that fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. Secondly, they have utilised every section and centimetre of space for shelving, storage and innovative solutions to a lack of space.
For our final one-room home we are checking out a truly inventive dwelling that is bursting at the seams with personality! Here the designers have chosen an eclectic aesthetic to emphasise the compact yet workable space.
Focusing in on the dining area, we are able to view the different array of seating options that skilfully include retro, classic and contemporary chairs. Topped off with a bold light fitting, this is a neat way to illuminate a dining room without the hassle of a traditional hanging light fitting.
