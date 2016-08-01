7 clever features of one-room apartments

Love them or hate them, one-room (or studio) apartments are the future. With a rapidly growing population, it has become a necessity to inhabit smaller areas while utilising space more efficiently and effectively. However, just because you reside in a compact home, doesn’t mean you need to forego style, sophistication or smart design.

We see more and more designers, architects and decorators focusing their attention on these single spaces, ensuring individuals are provided with a range of inspiring ideas and tricks.

Therefore, to follow in their footsteps, we’ve gathered 7 clever features that are sure to make your small home fabulously practical and versatile. Completely stylish, these humble abodes provide some clever concepts that are sure to enthuse and encourage. Read on below for more info!