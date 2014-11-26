Colourful and eclectic dining rooms

There's a beautiful symmetry to dining sets—the rows of matching chairs neatly pushed in to their complementary table, all combining to create a unitary whole. Dining is often about symmetry—think table settings arranged in precisely the same order in front of each diner; each diner facing his or her partner across the table. But, though symmetry is pleasing to both the eye and the heart, there's no reason to be a slave to it. If you're finding yourself a bit bored with your dining room set-up, but don't have the heart to rip it all up and start again, there's one easy way to change up its visual texture—and that's by mixing and matching your dining furniture. Hang on to your beloved dining table but pair it with an eclectic mix of chairs; or keep your chairs, and replace your dining table with a colourful statement piece. You can change accessories, too, to create an eclectic style for your room, but if it's a quick fix you're after, this isn't an absolute necessity—just mixing and matching colours can be enough.