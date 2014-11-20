homify 360º: the Bridge House in Rotterdam

Upon viewing this house, the first thing everyone notices is how contemporary it is. However, the design is based on traditional Dutch mound construction. A mound means a hill artificially piled with earth that offers people protection from storm surges. Individual buildings and also entire communities can be found on a mound, depending on the size. Often the form of the mound is round or elongated.

The house that we present to you today was built on two smaller mounds. The man-made hills do not protect against storm surges but are an important part of the design work and emphasize the unconventional shape.

The spacious building was designed, planned and built by the Dutch architectural firm 123DV. They work on the principle of form following your identity. This means intensive discussions with the client to cater to their wishes as well as possible.