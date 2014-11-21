Unique coat racks

With the arrival of winter weather, we have all developed a new appreciation for the hallway coat rack, a vital piece of furniture. Without it, coats, scarves, hats and other winter clothes would just become a messy and wrinkled pile in the first corner we found. If you are in this situation and your lobby has become a mess, then you're in luck because today on homify we have prepared an article with some original, fun and very functional coat racks. These are objects that not only serve to hang your collection of layers of winter clothing, but that will also be a decorative and original element for your hall closet or entryway.