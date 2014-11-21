Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Unique coat racks

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

With the arrival of winter weather, we have all developed a new appreciation for the hallway coat rack, a vital piece of furniture. Without it, coats, scarves, hats and other winter clothes would just become a messy and wrinkled pile in the first corner we found. If you are in this situation and your lobby has become a mess, then you're in luck because today on homify we have prepared an article with some original, fun and very functional coat racks. These are objects that not only serve to hang your collection of layers of winter clothing, but that will also be a decorative and original element for your hall closet or entryway.

homify 360º: the Bridge House in Rotterdam

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks