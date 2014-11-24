Oh I do like to be beside the seaside

The ocean has a powerful draw for all of us. Whether it evokes in us a desire for adventure—to set sail to new lands beyond the horizon—or whether it reminds us of holidays and lazy days on the beach with the sand between our toes, it has the power to touch both the heart and the imagination. Whether you leave near the coast, and want to pay homage to the ocean on your doorstep inside your home, or just want to bring a little bit of the seaside into an inland life, it's worth remembering that a 'maritime' or 'nautical' theme doesn't have to be a jumble of clichés—seashells, driftwood tables and stripes on every surface. Subtle and understated touches, or modern twists on the theme will bring the seaside inside your door without going overboard (pardon the pun!). Browse below for inspiration.