4 amazing Japanese homes built for under S$300,000!

These days, with the rising cost of labour, materials and land, building a house is becoming increasingly difficult. Many individuals feel priced out of the modern market and relegated to leasing a property or purchasing something undesirable. Unfortunately for the majority of people and families, Singapore is an infamously exorbitant place to build. Not simply due to the high cost of land, but also due to the large number of soft-soil areas that require costly pilings to be installed before foundations can even be laid.

If you find yourself bound by a tight budget, lacking inspiration, or losing hope of constructing your dream home, then today's Ideabook might be for you. We've gathered 4 incredible Japanese dwellings that have been constructed for under S$300,000. Read on below to learn more, and perhaps gather some inspiration for your own refurbishment, renovation or re-build!