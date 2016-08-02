Your browser is out-of-date.

4 amazing Japanese homes built for under S$300,000!

終（つい）の住まい, 氏原求建築設計工房 氏原求建築設計工房 Eclectic style houses
These days, with the rising cost of labour, materials and land, building a house is becoming increasingly difficult. Many individuals feel priced out of the modern market and relegated to leasing a property or purchasing something undesirable. Unfortunately for the majority of people and families, Singapore is an infamously exorbitant place to build. Not simply due to the high cost of land, but also due to the large number of soft-soil areas that require costly pilings to be installed before foundations can even be laid. 

If you find yourself bound by a tight budget, lacking inspiration, or losing hope of constructing your dream home, then today's Ideabook might be for you. We've gathered 4 incredible Japanese dwellings that have been constructed for under S$300,000. Read on below to learn more, and perhaps gather some inspiration for your own refurbishment, renovation or re-build! 

1. The gorgeous garden house

終（つい）の住まい, 氏原求建築設計工房 氏原求建築設計工房 Eclectic style houses
氏原求建築設計工房

氏原求建築設計工房
氏原求建築設計工房
氏原求建築設計工房

Architect: Ujihara Motomu Architectural Design Studio

Construction cost: S$163,000.00

Located in Shibuya, this gorgeous countryside dwelling boasts spectacularly picturesque views and undeniably makes the most of its idyllic situation. Looking relatively compact from the exterior, the interior of this home feels spacious and notably large. Impressively, this low-budget cost even included the kitchen appliances and furniture within the dwelling, making it very good value for money. 

The tremendous timber interior

終（つい）の住まい, 氏原求建築設計工房 氏原求建築設計工房 Eclectic style living room
氏原求建築設計工房

氏原求建築設計工房
氏原求建築設計工房
氏原求建築設計工房

Utilising natural materials throughout, the interior of this dwelling feels welcoming, warm and supremely comfortable. 

Here the architects have maximised the perceived space within the home by creating double height spaces in the main living zones. This, along with abundant glazing and sliding doors, ensures a harmonious ambience with the exterior garden. The house's interior is light and bright, beautifully illuminating the lovely traditional features within. 

2. A contemporary house that maximises its space

saikudani no ie, 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ Modern houses Iron/Steel Black
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ

saikudani no ie

一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ

Architect: Atelier M

Construction cost: S$236,000.00

Next up we take a gander at a stylish abode built on an unbelievably narrow 41.31 m² plot. Humorously joked about as 'the house built upon a parking lot', the architects have redefined their astute creativity to design and build a home that truly makes the most of both its budget and its location. 

A neat and polished interior

saikudani no ie, 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ 一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ Modern kitchen
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ

saikudani no ie

一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ
一級建築士事務所アトリエｍ

Moving inside the home we see that the dwelling is narrow and fairly linear. The first floor features parking for a car and bicycles, a toilet, and an entrance. The second floor (pictured) contains the dining area and kitchen as well as the living room. Each of these spaces is approximately 8.8m². Finally, the third floor boasts the sleeping quarters and an en suite bathroom. A brilliant use of space, which definitely maximises every dollar spent. 

3. Colourful and creative

取手市O邸新築工事, K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所 K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所 Scandinavian style houses
K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所

K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所
K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所
K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所

Architect: K+Y Atelier

Construction cost: <S$300,000.00

With a spacious appearance this low-cost, 77m² dwelling ensures its occupants are provided with a comfortable, stylish and sophisticated abode. With a bold blue exterior, and dramatic use of natural materials throughout, there is no doubt that this is the standout property within the neighbourhood. 

Spacious and contemporary

取手市O邸新築工事, K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所 K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所 Scandinavian style living room
K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所

K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所
K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所
K+Yアトリエ一級建築士事務所

Inside, the home is wonderfully replete with a bright white scheme, which is paired with plenty of timber tones. The light timber colour works well for the flooring, furniture and fixtures, adding a sense of warmth and pleasantness. 

4. A modern classic

片瀬海岸の家, 早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates 早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates Eclectic style houses Iron/Steel
早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates

早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates
早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates
早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates

Architect: Yujiro Hayata Architect & Associates

Construction cost: S$189,000.00

Boasting elements of traditional heritage housing with a sense of modernity, it is easy to like this compact yet low-budget home. Brimming with character and a charming juxtaposition of contemporary and historic design, this interesting Japanese house is bursting with comfort and style.

A cosy, welcoming family room

片瀬海岸の家, 早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates 早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates Eclectic style dining room
早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates

早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates
早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates
早田雄次郎建築設計事務所／Yujiro Hayata Architect ＆ Associates

Inside the unique dwelling features earthy wood tones that help create the warmth and hospitality of an enjoyable, comforting abode. Each element has been considered, with large windows bringing natural light inside, and timber-clad ceiling to add a sense of originality to the design.

We hope you enjoyed touring these 4 spectacular low-cost homes! If you would like to continue reading, check out: 9 tricks to give your home a low-cost luxury makeover

6 advantages of living in a small home
Which of these low-cost Japanese home do you prefer? 

