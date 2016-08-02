Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 chic ways to maximise storage in your living room

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Text, 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects Eclectic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Living room storage is available in a countless array of designs. But what if you want something a little more chic? Perhaps you fancy something with more individual flair, or a personal touch… This is a common problem, because many perfectly functional modern wall units are built in a minimalist style that can seem a little too impersonal to some. Well, here at homify we love to help, so we've chosen 8 of the most chic storage ideas for your living room. They range from standard wall cabinets with a special touch to quirky furnishings for those who feel a little more adventurous. We hope you find something here to suit!

1. Wall cabinets with a difference

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Eclectic style living room
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

Wall-to-ceiling cabinets are an incredible way to create lots of storage. But why not add a little pizzazz by separating them with a narrow shelf? It could even be illuminated with diffuse lighting like this.

2. Upcycled suitcases

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Scandinavian style living room
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

Upcycled suitcases are definitely cool. They also add a little old-world charm and character to your living room. What's not to love about this!

3. Geometric wall options

Repisa Geometrik, Tigra Tigra HouseholdStorage
Tigra

Tigra
Tigra
Tigra

Living room storage doesn't have to be boring. A wall-mounted geometric shelving unit like this could be used to add a little decorative flair to the living room as well. This kind of thing works well in conjunction with some low lying built-in units or side tables.

4. Low cabinets

Split - flexibles Regalsystem für jede Lebenslage, Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires Living roomCupboards & sideboards
Neuvonfrisch—Möbel und Accessoires

Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires
Neuvonfrisch—Möbel und Accessoires
Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires

These low wooden cabinets are very stylish and practical. We love how the lower shelf has been covered with a glossy black cover to provide lots of space to hide items. Let's not forget that kind of unit could also work as a low bench or side table as well.

5. Wall dividers

Flexi Tube - Regalsystem, Kißkalt Designs Kißkalt Designs Living roomShelves
Kißkalt Designs

Kißkalt Designs
Kißkalt Designs
Kißkalt Designs

Room dividers and screens can also be used to provide stylish storage. These chic tubular units can be configured to suit a huge range of spaces. They also allow for a free-flow of light throughout the space.

6. A classic approach

Split - flexibles Regalsystem für jede Lebenslage, Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires Living roomShelves
Neuvonfrisch—Möbel und Accessoires

Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires
Neuvonfrisch—Möbel und Accessoires
Neuvonfrisch - Möbel und Accessoires

A large free-standing bookshelf is a really classic approach that should never be overlooked. This kind of unit can be cluttered though unless it is customised to run the entire length or height of the room. It can also take up a lot of visual weight in the room, so it's best to choose a unit with a neutral colour or an elegant wooden design like this.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A high shelf

Text, 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects Eclectic style living room
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

A high shelf that runs along the length of the living room can be wonderful. This is the place to storage your beloved items for display purposes only. It can also be a lovely place to place houseplants with long hanging tendrils.

8. Lift wall cabinets with decorative displays

BB Interior - Project, BB Interior BB Interior Modern living room
BB Interior

BB Interior
BB Interior
BB Interior

Finally, a simple wall cabinet can be made into a stunning decadent feature with some artworks in open shelving. As seen here, they can be dressed up with accent lights to create a totally dramatic effect.

For more smart storage ideas, check out 10 storage solutions for a tiny bathroom.

4 amazing Japanese homes built for under S$300,000!
Which of these chic living room storage options is your favourite? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks