Let's face it, for the most part, cleaning is an undesirable chore that many individuals would claim is best left to professionals. However, many of us face the reality that whether we like it or not, cleaning our dwellings is a part of life. So how exactly can we make this tedious and often exhausting exercise less laborious? Here at homify we will today be taking a look at 6 cleaning tips you've never heard of! Fabulously inventive ways to clean one's abode, without the use of harsh chemical solutions, or nasty concoctions.
If the products you have been using haven't been cutting the dirt, or helping you clean, then today's Ideabook might be for you. We've gathered a handful of handy cleaning ideas that are sure to surprise and inspire. Read on below to learn more, and up your home's hygiene efficiently and unexpectedly!
Cleaning the toilet is probably one of the less desirable chores to perform. Since the toilet is used so regularly, it is important to ensure it stays clean and fresh.
Make an effective and natural toilet cleaner with the following:
- Half a cup of liquid castile soap
- Half a cup of baking soda
- 2 tbsp. of tea tree oil, 1 tbsp. of lemon oil, and 1 tbsp. of peppermint oil
- 1 tbsp. of white vinegar (if you have hard water at home)
Mix the ingredients together, add to areas of the toilet to be cleaned, leave for a couple of minutes and wipe clean. Your toilet will smell fabulous, while you avoid having to use harsh chemicals in your home.
Instead of trying to dust your lampshades ineffectively with a cloth or duster, grab your sticky lint roller and gently let the adhesive do the work.
This surprising cleaning solution can also be employed for many different dusty surfaces such as the tops of doorframes, window frames and even living room sofa cushions.
Easily clean and deodorise your microwave oven using a cup of water with a little baking soda (1 tbsp). Press high power, and cook until the water is boiling.
This simple and effective trick will eliminate any odour in the over, as well as making it super easy to wipe away grime, goo and gunk.
Tip: If you want to add a pleasant smell to your oven, drop some essential oil into the cup, or add half a sliced lemon.
Are you sick of having to grab a ladder to reach and clean awkward areas in your home? Grab a broomstick and add a sock to the end of it. This will allow you to poke and prod difficult spaces in your dwelling, removing dust, while protecting the wall paint from scratches.
If you need additional help with your cleaning, chat to a professional via the homify website today!
Lemon oil works magic in domestic spaces by offering a natural, non-toxic and simple solution to many household cleaning dilemmas.
Lemon oil is particularly beneficial as a bathroom tile cleaner, preventing mould, mildew and grime. Additionally, you might want to consider utilising this handy substance to create a room spray. Add a few drops to some water and baking soda, shake and spray! Your bathroom will thank you with its delightful smell and fresh ambience!
Quite surprisingly, vodka actually works wonders in the domestic cleaning sphere. Multi-purpose and suitable for a range of different home issues, this simple spirit is brimming with potential sanitising solutions. Use vodka for the following:
- Cleaning glass. Vodka works surprisingly well in cleaning and polishing glass. If you are lacking window cleaner, fill your spray bottle with the left over spirit, spray and polish for a brilliant streak-free shine.
- Removing stuck soap scum. Pour vodka onto the affected area, leave for a few minutes (up to 20 mins), and then scrub away.
- Deodorising a room. If you have a spare spray bottle, fill it with vodka as well as a couple of drops of your chosen essential oil, and spray those odours away!
- As a base for a multi-purpose cleaner. Run out of regular household cleaner? Never fear, any cheap vodka will do the trick. Add to a spray bottle, along with some lemon oil, or castile soap, shake and spray.
So, next time you invite your friends over for a get-together, and you have some inexpensive vodka left over, consider utilising it to clean up the after-effects of the party, or simply to give your abode a quick and effective freshen up.
We hope some of these ideas surprised and inspired you! If you would like some more domestic tips and tricks, check out: 8 home items you can get rid of immediately!