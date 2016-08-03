Let's face it, for the most part, cleaning is an undesirable chore that many individuals would claim is best left to professionals. However, many of us face the reality that whether we like it or not, cleaning our dwellings is a part of life. So how exactly can we make this tedious and often exhausting exercise less laborious? Here at homify we will today be taking a look at 6 cleaning tips you've never heard of! Fabulously inventive ways to clean one's abode, without the use of harsh chemical solutions, or nasty concoctions.

If the products you have been using haven't been cutting the dirt, or helping you clean, then today's Ideabook might be for you. We've gathered a handful of handy cleaning ideas that are sure to surprise and inspire. Read on below to learn more, and up your home's hygiene efficiently and unexpectedly!