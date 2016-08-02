6 advantages of living in a small home

After moving all your things into a small home, it quickly becomes clear that there is simply no room for excess clutter or superfluous belongings. This is a good thing! Downsize, sell older items and embrace this new and more organised way of life. If you are setting up your first home, count yourself lucky. A home with few belongings is simple and a cinch to organise with some great storage solutions. There is no better base upon which to build a more organised and energised life!

