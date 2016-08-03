The 40sqm home built in 45 days

The modular home we will explore today covers a mere 40m2 of ground floor space. It was constructed in just 45 days and the architects from Casa2020 proudly claim that the property has almost zero energy consumption. But it's the unique layout that really has our admiration. The home has been designed as a saltbox house with a long pitched roof that slopes down towards the back. The height afforded by this design has been used to create a second level mezzanine. This creates another 12.6m2 of floor space and gives the home a certain unique flair. The living areas have also been cleverly arranged with flexible features and the separate bedroom is utterly separate. Come with us on a photo tour for all the details! Some of the features here are sure to inspire our readers…
The saltbox-style roof allowed the designers to really direct attention towards the outdoor area on one side. The modular home is situated in an urban area, so this design also gives the occupants a lot of privacy from the neighbours. We love the two different outdoor paving options used here. They integrate the home into the slightly sloping shape of the land in a very subtle way. Although this is a factory-made modular home, large modifications like this can be made to suit the features of various properties.
The interior is clad in stunning pale timber that covers the floors, walls and ceilings. It almost gives the home a cocoon-like quality that's very homely and modern. Here on the mezzanine level is the living room area. With two large windows, a comfortable modular sofa and a serene timber ambience, few if any decorations are needed. Let's head downstairs to check out the ground level…
The ground floor is arranged as an open-plan layout. Here we have a combined kitchen and dining area that covers a mere 26m2 of floor space. In front we have the entrance door and a second that leads to the bedroom. This main living area has been designed with a simple modern white kitchen that runs along one length of the wall. This keeps the main walkway area clear and makes the room feel uncluttered. The decor has been minimally furnished and finished with white walls, ceilings and timber features. Wooden materials and white surfaces are always a good combination. They work particularly well to create warmth in a minimalist interior.
If we turn back to look towards the main opening, we have a good view of the mezzanine level and outdoor space. The mezzanine has a bold white beam that gives a certain heft and privacy to the upper level. The bold design is continued in the staircase and neatly integrated into the decor of the ground floor level. Note the small fireplace to our left. In a moment this area will be transformed completely…
This is the same room at the same angle we were exploring a moment before. The large sliding doors have been closed off and a hidden screen has emerged from the ceiling to create a great home theatre. This just goes to show that no matter how small a home, with flexible design it's still possible to have a few luxe features in every home. Finally, see the audio-visual system built into the ceiling. It's easy to overlook, makes the space uncluttered and creates the opportunity for a seamless transition.
To finish our tour, we'll explore the simple rustic bedroom. This room overlooks the front of the property and has been cleverly separated from the rest of the home. It has built-in cupboards and an en-suite bathroom with a sliding door. These all help whittle down the floor space to a mere 10m2. Finally, every bedroom needs to feel cosy and warm, so the floors, walls and ceilings are finished in pale wood.
