The 40sqm home built in 45 days

To finish our tour, we'll explore the simple rustic bedroom. This room overlooks the front of the property and has been cleverly separated from the rest of the home. It has built-in cupboards and an en-suite bathroom with a sliding door. These all help whittle down the floor space to a mere 10m2. Finally, every bedroom needs to feel cosy and warm, so the floors, walls and ceilings are finished in pale wood.

