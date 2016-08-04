A couple build their home in 50m², with love and a little budget!

Too often nowadays, houses look like clones of each other. There's a blueprint for each style, and usually it is followed to a T. Sure, there may be a couple of touches that reflect the owners' tastes and style, but more often than not, it's just that—touches. That's why the house we're exploring today is so special (and for a couple of other reasons, which we'll get around to shortly!). Owned by a soon-to-be-wed young couple and designed by OBBA, this house is a wonderful and distinctively individualistic reflection of the couple and their lifestyle. It wasn't an easy task—the architects only had 50sqm to work with, plus they had the added difficulty of making the house stand out in a densely populated neighbourhood.

Suffice to say, it all worked out wonderfully. Did we mention that it was all done on a very tight budget? A blend of creativity and functionality, this small house is a cleverly-designed house that is bound to inspire.