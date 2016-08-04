With honeycomb-patterned tiles lining its floor, walls and even the tub, this compact but smart bathroom looks elegant. A half-wall separates the washbasin area from the sleek bathtub and comes fitted with sensible rods to hang towels. The fixtures are sleek, contemporary, and the mirror cabinet is a very useful addition as it kills two birds with one stone. The grey caddy under the basin holds dirty laundry, while the green candleholders add a dash of pizzazz to the setting.

