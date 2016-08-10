The home of surprising spaces

The house we are going to explore today is a real treat. It deftly combines different styles to create an end product that is stylish yet simple. And like any good creative project, the beauty lies in the many architectural details subtly sewn into this one-storey home. Designed by the Brazilian architecture firm Coletivo De Arquitetos, the Residencia Patia Aruana, as it is called, combines contemporary style with touches of classic design. The house itself does not occupy a lot of square footage, but instead of cramming a lot into a small space, the architects chose to make the space work for them. They simply made practical design decisions and opted for materials such as wood, concrete and glass to utilise the space as much as possible.

Aside from the exquisite interiors, what caught our eye here is the way the foliage around the house has been integrated into the overall design; it is accessible from every room of the house and provides much-needed ventilation and light. Definitely a home we'd love to own ourselves!