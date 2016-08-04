9 homes with truly surprising features

When building, renovating or conceptualising a new home, designers and architects often push the boundaries of creative innovation. In doing so, we see an extensive range of interesting, unusual and unique dwellings. When visiting, touring or peeking inside an updated residence, we as guests often desire to be surprised.
However, these days many homes, both new and old, follow a tedious mediocrity, lacking inspirational distinction, or a sense of their own individuality. For this reason today on homify we are going to look at 8 homes with surprising features, dwellings that pay tribute to originality, inimitable thinking, and an unrelenting desire to be different.
Read on to learn more about these properties, and perhaps glean a few handy hints or stylistic tips to impart upon your own home. Be inspired, get creative, and check out these surprising homes below!
First up, this intriguing glass hallway is a classic feature of Japanese architecture and marks the perceived significance of transitional space. Set in a minimal concrete home, the effect is cool, clear and refreshing.
Unbelievably luxurious, this impressive French villa boasts a swimming pool with its very own island. Perfect for wiling away sunny summer’s days, this space is opulent, usable and ideal for family fun.
Many of us attempt to create a light-filled interior, but no dwellings do it quite as well as this British home with a sliding ceiling. Able to be completely opened up, the kitchen sparkles and shines with an impressive and completely surprising aesthetic.
Nestled in the verdant hills of Hong Kong’s Sai Kung, this large villa offers its occupants an amazing view of the owner’s Ferrari, thanks to an architect designed glass garage and car gallery.
Brought back to life thanks to an extensive restoration project with an unmentionably large budget, this British mansion features a range of incredible features. One of these, a huge semi-basement level library, adds a feeling of modernity, while imparting opulence, luxury and a sense of undeniable grandeur.
Next up we peek inside a dwelling that once again utilises glass to create a fabulous walkway from the entrance of the home into the living quarters. Along with a semi-indoor swimming pool and multi-storey spiral staircase, this abode is truly out of this world!
This house literally boasts everything one could possibly desire. Replete with a host of incredible additions, features and stunning inclusions, we found it exceptionally difficult to choose an image that could sum up this gigantic 1100 square metre home.
Seen here is the extensive exterior entertaining area, with open fireplace, seating, dining and a range of high tech lighting and features!
Have you ever seen a dwelling that boasts its very own basketball court? This Japanese abode takes at home sport to the next level with an indoor ring and court! Seriously impressive, this home is minimal, contemporary and extraordinarily opulent.
For our final dwelling we take a look at an unbelievable concept home that has been presented by Modscape. Hanging off of cliffs in Australia, this truly unique abode tests the limits of one’s vertigo, with sweeping panoramic views of ocean and coast.
Which dwelling surprised you the most? If you have a hankering for some more intriguing and unique homes, tour another impressive dwelling here: The incredible 6.5m-wide house