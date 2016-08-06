A dilapidated home gets an incredible revamp

The beautiful Spanish port city of Vigo overlooks the endless Atlantic Ocean and is home to many traditional dwellings. One such abode is the Polly Pocket, which previously lay in a nightmarish condition with crumbling walls, filthy interiors, and no basic aesthetics. It was hard to believe that anyone could survive in that house, where doors and windows seemed to fall off their hinges. But the architects at Estudio de Arquitectura Sra. Farnsworth took up the challenge of transforming this residence, and we have to say that they did a wonderful job of it! The rustic bearings of the house have been beautifully restored, while new sleek designs and bright colours have been introduced for a clean, refreshing look. Elegant simplicity is the term that describes the magically revamped Spanish home now. Curious to see more? Then read on!
Filthy, ageing walls, shoddy tiles which had begun to fall off, and mindless clutter ruled the kitchen before. It must have been a scary experience to cook in here, with the fear of the ceiling caving in any time.
The transformation is mind-blowing! Complete restructuring has now made the building sturdier and more solid than before, while the kitchen has been opened up to integrate it with the rest of the home. A sleek ladder leads to the cosy and sunny loft, complete with useful skylights. This space can be used to create a small entertainment den, or even for storage. Oodles of pristine white coupled with the pastel doors and a pale wooden floor create a look that inspires!
The staircase looked like a death trap with dilapidated steps, ruined walls and an atmosphere that could put any famous haunted house to shame!
Now this stairway looks so inviting and cosy. We love how the designers have retained the old stone walls and blended them beautifully with a sleek new stairway and window. The dust and rubble have been washed away to make room for this new masterpiece which is traditional yet stylish. The ceiling, with its criss-crossing beams, cleverly conceals soft glowing lights which engulf this space with warmth and welcoming charm.
Glass enclosures have been paired with this stone wall to create a conservatory of sorts. It can be used for housing indoor plants, or creating a Japanese rock garden or a unique sitting area with shelves for books.
It is unbelievable what restructuring and thoughtful renovation has achieved for the fate of this home. The architects disregarded its apparently hopeless state, and ushered in the boons of modernism, without disrespecting traditional goodness. Check out another before & after story if you want more ideas: A sad apartment comes to life – quite literally.