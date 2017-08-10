8 smart ideas to utilise narrow spaces in your home

A narrow room is one of the trickiest spaces to decorate or furnish in the home. We all instinctively know that it's best to keep the traffic ways relatively clear. Because, of course, there's nothing that will make your home feel more pokey than having to dodge around objects to move throughout your abode. But what are the alternatives? Well, whether you have a basic hallway, tiny spare room or just a single-room apartment, we have some ideas that might work for you. Come with us to check out 8 ways to make the most of narrow rooms in your home. Enjoy!
This narrow dining room has space for four people. But keen readers will spot that the designers have sacrificed space for serving dishes. This really gives the occupants more space to move around the room.
This very simple hallway study could pass for a bookcase if you just tucked away the chair. It's the perfect example of how multifunctional units can be used in a small home.
This home presents two examples of how to deal with a narrow space. But we're really interested in the one on the right. It has a bookcase mounted above the doorway and a sliver of a side table illuminated by a ceiling-mounted pendant light.
The passageway in this stylish narrow hallway has been kept as clear as possible. One wall has a splashy vibrant design while the other is completely mirrored. This totally opens up the space. We also love how the sideboard is mounted to the wall and barely takes up any floor space at all.
Even if your narrow room doesn't feature high ceilings, it's possible to create the lofty impression of height by accentuating the vertical lines in the space. Check out this lovely narrow bathroom for inspiration.
If you are in the design phase of your home, consider a very high-set or low-set window. They will invite lots of light into the space without sacrificing any of the privacy. A high-set window will also draw the eye upwards and make the small space feel large and airy.
This isn't a particularly narrow room, but it does manage to effortlessly fit a kitchen, dining area and a wide walkway. A key element here is the streamlined orientation and, of course, the bench-style seating. A custom-fit bench like this makes the most of those hard to reach and oft-neglected corners of the room.
If you only have a one-room apartment, build up! A loft bed or sleeping platform can be used to create effect. Check out the narrow bookcases used here as well. This tiny Scandinavian-style studio is the perfect example of how to make the most of a narrow room!
