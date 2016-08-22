7 must-know lighting tricks for small homes

Furnishing a small home is often about whittling the furnishings and decorations down to a minimum. But when it comes to lighting a tiny home, things should really be amped up a notch or two. This certainly doesn't mean using powerful lights; it means giving yourself permission to explore a more complex, targeted and layered lighting scheme. A small abode is often home to a myriad of living spaces within a small area. It is often lacking in natural sunlight, or feels just a little bit smaller than many of us would like. Good lighting will go a very long way towards alleviating these common problems. To see how—come with us to explore 7 lighting ideas for small homes. There's something here for everyone!
Save on floor space by eliminating floor or table lamps. This is particularly helpful in small bedrooms where there often isn't enough space for bedside tables. Lights can be mounted on the wall or the ceiling instead. This will also help keep your home looking clean and uncluttered. Just check out this little bedroom for inspiration.
A small home will look and feel much larger if the lighting scheme is layered and has some texture. Try to avoid using one central and all-powerful light. Use a series of lamps and task lights. Best of all, scatter them around the room at various heights.
Small rooms often feel much more spacious if they have wall-mounted cabinets. This is a common approach used in small bathrooms. If you are lucky enough to have some space under the furnishings, add some recessed lights like this. They will give the room an instant lift.
Natural light should never be overlooked in a small home. This light can be harnessed and directed with clever mirror placement. Don't just restrict yourself to wall mirrors though, mirrored furniture can often be a great tool too.
Even the smallest home will feel pokey and frustrating at times. When everything's packed so closely together, it really helps to have great task lights. Consider installing strip lights inside the kitchen drawers. That means you'll never need to rummage around in the dark again!
Pendant lights are the absolute best when lighting a small home. They don't take up any floor space and they can be used to create little zones within the one room. For best effect, employ a trio of three little pendant lights. This always looks great over a little dining table.
In a small home, the entrance is often lit by ambient light from the main room. But the entrance really deserves its own lighting treatment. This is where you first decompress, greet guests and really set the mood in your home. Perhaps some awesome recessed lighting like this might work!
For more small home inspiration, check out 10 chic and tiny home entrances you'll love.